A grassroots sustainability effort: local groups continue the fight against climate change

Parents pave the way

Formed in late 2023, the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District’s (BRSSD) Sustainability Parent’s Group came into existence after three impassioned parents found that they shared a common goal at a PTA meeting. The BRSSD comprises seven schools — Sandpiper School, Ralston Middle School, Nesbit School, Central Elementary, Fox Elementary School, Cipriani Elementary, and Redwood Shores Elementary.

For Aja Yee, whose son is a second-grader at Sandpiper, her involvement in sustainability efforts began after consistently seeing trash on campus during drop-offs.

“One day, I decided that I was going to stay after school and pick up trash. Some students helped by pointing out where the trash was, and I decided we needed to get the school more involved,” Yee said.

However, while Yee was expecting someone else to start the work, two years of little action prompted her to step in.

“This is elementary school. Often, students need that little push or don’t know because they’re there to learn. We’re in second grade now, and I never really thought of myself as a leader, but to get this off the ground, I had to take that leadership position,” Yee said.

For John McKenna, whose daughter is a fourth-grader at Sandpiper, his interest in sustainability was partly inspired by the 2006 movie “An Inconvenient Truth.”

“The movie sounded the alarm of human-caused climate change. I was moved by it, but I was at a different stage in my life, and I had other priorities. I think I just thought, ‘Well, the people in charge aren’t going to let this problem get any worse. They’re going to do what they need to do,’” McKenna said.

Fast forward 15 years later, and McKenna witnessed the environment change — more scorching days and wildfires.

“I didn’t know what to do and didn’t want to talk about it because it made me sad. I didn’t want to make other people feel that way. But my friend’s quote on his refrigerator from Jane Goodall inspired me: ‘Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual can make a difference.’ Since then, I’ve been passionate about sharing what I learn and advocating for change,” McKenna said.

For Wen Gao, whose daughters are in fourth grade at Sandpiper and eighth grade at Ralston, her sustainability journey began around 10 years ago in Australia. At the time, she was doing simple things such as reusing plastic bags when shopping, keeping packaging material to be reused later, and carefully sorting her household trash.

“I worked in the pharmacy department at a public hospital and saw a lot of single-use plastic packaging material that came with drug deliveries. I collected the soft plastics and brought them to a local supermarket for recycling regularly. Over the years, became more aware of natural disasters happening in Australia and worldwide, mainly through the media. I became more concerned about climate change,” Gao said.

The creation of the Parent Sustainability Group was spontaneous.

“We met at a PTA meeting. Ironically, John, Wen, and I had never attended a PTA meeting. All of us went in thinking that something miraculous would happen. We expressed our concerns and heard a lot of agreement. After the meeting, the three of us were like, ‘Let’s talk some more. Let’s do something.’ That’s when it became a thing,” Yee said.

Yee continued to meet with Gao and McKenna and established the group’s primary focuses: reducing plastic use and food waste and striving for cleaner energy and electrification.

“That led us to reach out and meet other parents with children at Ralston, Nesbit, and Central, so we decided to include the other schools. Why keep it to Sandpiper if we can reach more of the community?” Yee said.

According to Yee, much of the success the group has witnessed has been at Sandpiper, with the help of Miranda Correll, a third-grade teacher at the elementary school.

Correll began her sustainability journey by educating herself through the RethinkWaste website to learn how to compost and recycle correctly. Since then, she has been striving to educate her students and the community about how important waste reduction is for the environment.

“Ms. Correll reached out to Rethink, a public agency that works with elementary schools and gives them the tools to learn how to sort their waste properly. They come at lunchtime and teach the children what part of their lunch goes into which bin,” Yee said.

After witnessing the difference made by the Green Team program at a school she previously worked at, Correll was inspired to start the program at Sandpiper. With the help of RethinkWaste, she was able to train students for a Sandpiper Green Team and get new landfill, recycling, and compost bins.

“Prior to the Green Team, we only had trash cans used for landfill. Students put all the waste from their meals into one trash can. Now, students are composting their food scraps, recycling containers, and helping to reduce the amount of trash that goes into the landfill,” Correll said.

Despite the physical successes she has observed at the school, what she values most is the passion students have for properly disposing of their trash.

“The students on the Green Team do an excellent job of helping students know where to put items. They are really making a difference in our school,” Correll said.

Part of their success has also come from their audience.

“At that age, you’re very impressionable. Kindergarteners sorting their trash is a whole different story than eighth-graders. Kindergarteners will actually stand there and try to figure out where things go, looking at the pictures on the bin. Eighth-graders aren’t quite like that,” Yee said.

Yee understands the difficulty of explaining how to sort waste to younger audiences. As a result, she focused on something simple: squeeze pouches.

“At that age, many kids have squeeze pouches of applesauce, yogurt, or juice that are typically not recyclable. But I found that Go-Go Squeeze and Honest Kids let me mail back the pouches for them to recycle, so I put collection baskets around food areas at Sandpiper and taught the kids that their squeeze pouches go in those baskets,” Yee said.

According to Yee, the students’ new habit of separating their trash has already diverted around 10 pounds of squeeze pouches from going to the landfill. The school’s Girl Scouts have also aided in the collection and education of separating the squeeze pouches.

“Part of environmentalism is getting the word out and spreading the message. I’m really excited that this will continue as a student-led project with assistance from parents,” Yee said.

McKenna focuses more on the group’s electrification initiative.

“We’ve helped connect the district with the SMCOE to talk about baseline studies for district buildings related to their mechanical systems. They’re in the process of creating a five-year master facilities plan, so Wen, Aja, and I attended meetings to provide input and encourage other parents to complete a district survey. Hopefully, the district’s hearing more from parents about the importance of sustainability in their future planning,” McKenna said.

Outside the parent group, McKenna co-leads the Menlo Park 350 Silicon Valley Climate Team, where he does many educational events on electrification.

“It’s a big group effort, but we are trying to bring this awareness and education to people. For example, we will be tabling at the Menlo Park Farmers’ Market. Not only do we hold events and invite people to come to them, but we also try to meet people where they are, having conversations or answering questions about anything climate-related,” McKenna said.

Meanwhile, Gao, co-lead of the group’s food waste and recycling initiative, has found success both at Redwood City, where she is a host of the Zero Waste Party Pack, a free-to-rent set of reusable table settings, and at Ralston.

“We helped to obtain support from school administration, recruit team members, and organize a Waste Assessment event. The Ralston Green Team is now a club that meets weekly, working on a waste reduction campaign to maximize campus-wide composting and recycling,” Gao said.

At the district level, the group’s work has reached BRSSD Superintendent Dan Deguara — a father of two who also recognizes the importance of protecting the environment for future generations.

“The longer it takes us to start doing things, the more future generations pay for those decisions. Things are harder to reverse once they’ve started. If we can do things now to save the future, I’m definitely supportive of that,” Deguara said.

The BRSSD just completed solar installations at four of their seven schools and lighting upgrades at all campuses, taking advantage of state programs to remain cost-neutral.

“Global warming is something that we need to face as a community. We get incremental change at the local level by BRSSD doing something that does have an impact. Still, it’s going to take communities coming together and sustained efforts through larger organizations that help us in that area. Our focus is on our kids and day-to-day education,” Deguara said.

The Sustainability Parent’s Group’s charter is to create a more sustainable future for their children through action and education. In the future, the parents hope to have teacher representation from all schools as well as principal support.

“Start small with one thing and then move on to other things. I know you’re only in high school, but once upon a time, people didn’t use reusable water bottles. Now, it’s common to take reusable water bottles to school, and that change didn’t happen overnight. We hope to establish other habits like that for future generations,” Yee said.

