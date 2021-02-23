Students adapt to a new school environment

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are over 9,000 students combined in Sequoia Union District. These students enter school with different perspectives. Some could find adjusting like a piece of cake, while others might see adjusting as a struggle.

But what factors make it easy, and what factors make it hard?

In an Instagram poll asking whether or not students had an easy or hard time adjusting to their new high school environment, a total of 48 students answered, with 48% of students choosing easy and 52% of students choosing hard.

For those who said it was easy to adjust to their new school environment, a common answer was friendships.

Kiana Domingo, a sophomore at Carlmont, said, “I guess it was the students that made it better. I mean, I had friends in classes, but I made new friends. So that was good.”

Another sophomore from Carlmont, Layla Brown, talks about how having a supportive friend group beforehand helped her adjust easier. “I think being able to have like, a supportive friend group coming into Carlmont just helped a lot,” Brown said.

Along with friendships, another popular answer about their easy adjustment to a new school environment was supportive teachers.

Zoraya King, a freshman at Sequoia High School, still had an easy transition to high school even with the online learning environment, thanks to understanding teachers.

“The teachers are very, very understanding. They’re like, ‘Hey, this is very weird. We don’t really know what’s going on too. Well, none of us know. But we’re gonna try and make this the best that we can, and they’re very open and accepting,’” King said.

Other students had a more problematic experience adjusting to their new school environments and asking about what made it difficult, and many gave ideas as to what to improve on.

Anna Bautina, a current sophomore at Carlmont High School, said, “One of the hardest things about adapting to the school environment is how you don’t fully know your way around campus, and you’re scared to ask for help.”