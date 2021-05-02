Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s surprise hit is a masterpiece

Ariana Grande’s and The Weeknd’s albums are pictured together in a collage.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd unexpectedly released a remix of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” Their talents mixed and made a fantastic song.

Grande started as an actor on Nickelodeon. She played a character named Cat on “Victorious” and continued to play the same character on a spinoff show called “Sam & Cat.” “Victorious” was aired in 2010, and after ending in 2013, “Sam & Cat” was released. The show lasted one year before Grande decided to pursue a music career.

Released in 2013 with 12 songs, “Yours Truly” was Grande’s first album. The most popular song in this album was “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller.

Grande’s second album was “My Everything,” and this album kick-started her music career in 2014. It has 15 songs and a jazzy feel throughout all of the tracks. Iggy Azalea helped popularize Grande’s music with the song “Problem.”

“Dangerous Woman” was her third album and was released in 2016. Like her last album, 15 songs completed this masterpiece and featured famous artists like Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Future.

“ Ariana Grande has such a nice voice and so does The Weeknd, which makes the remix that much better.” — Sophia Smith

Grande’s fourth album, “Sweetener,” was released in 2018 with 15 songs. The most popular song from this album was “God is a Woman,” as it encouraged conversations about feminism and religion.

In 2019, Ariana Grande released “Thank You, Next” with 12 songs. The most popular song in this album was “Thank You, Next,” and it is a song that talks about her past relationships.

Ariana Grande’s latest album, “Positions,” was released in 2020. With 19 songs, the album contains collaborations with Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Weeknd.

“I really liked ‘Thank You, Next’ and all of the older music,” said sophomore Sophia Smith. “Her recent music is also pretty good, and the last time she made music with The Weeknd, it was good, so I wasn’t expecting anything worse.”

The Weeknd has also written many albums, like Ariana Grande. They collaborated before in 2014 with the song “Love Me Harder.”

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is from Toronto and was born in 1990. His grandmother and mother raised him after his parents divorced. As for education, he never graduated high school. The Weeknd claims he came up with his name after rumors of him dropping out and never coming back after the weekend.

After the release of his first album, he toured in Toronto and was approached by Drake, who watched his performance. Drake helped jump-start The Weeknd’s career by collaborating with him in Drake’s album “Take Care.”

The Weeknd went on to sign with Republic Records in 2012 and re-release songs in the compilation album “Trilogy.” The album consisted of remastered versions of the last three albums and three new songs.

“Kiss Land” was his debut studio album released in 2013. It featured Drake, and the most popular track was “Wanderlust.”

Radio hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” were in The Weeknd’s 2015 album “Beauty Behind the Madness.” The latter song was his first track to get platinum-certified.

The Weeknd has three Grammys, four Billboard number one hits, and five studio albums.

His seventh album, “Starboy,” won him Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2018 Grammys. Artists Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, and Future all made appearances.

In 2018, he released “My Dear Melancholy,“ which brought back the same energy as his earlier albums. It consisted of 6 songs, and all went high on the Billboard charts.

“After Hours” was released in 2020 with 14 songs. Its most famous song, “Blinding Lights,” changed history by becoming the longest-reigning number one song on Billboard Hot 100’s. This album had many great hits, which is why it made sense for collaboration with Ariana Grande to reach such exquisite levels.

“I love this new remix,” said sophomore Alexia Stevenson. “I think Ariana’s voice complements The Weekend’s so well.”

We enjoyed the song and felt both voices go with each other very nicely. The Weeknd’s calm, deeper tone contrasting with Ariana Grande’s high versatile voice created a masterpiece.

They are both talented and seeing as their last collaboration was an extreme success, we think this one will be too. We give this song a 9/10.