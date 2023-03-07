Review: Kali Uchis’ new single ‘Moonlight’ is a heavenly dreamscape

R&B and Neo Soul artist Kali Uchis returns with new music this year in her new album titled Red Moon in Venus. This album, released on March 3, contains 15 songs, including the two singles “I Wish you Roses” and “Moonlight,” and features artists Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. In her beautiful short-winded and high-pitched voice, Uchis, a Colombian-American singer-songwriter, effortlessly flows from English to Spanish as she expresses the content feelings in the lyrics.

Recently, her second single ‘Moonlight’ was released on Feb. 23, 2023, and currently has over 8 million streams on Spotify. The track is a poem about relaxing and hanging out with a ‘lover.’

The song starts with a brief snare hit and an extended sparkling glittery frame, then ascends to a bubbly groove with Uchis’s blissful vocals that we all love and admire.

“I just wanna get high with my lover / Veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo,” Uchis says to begin the song. With its dreamy beat and Uchis’ voice, the song brings a heavenly feeling of love and admiration.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said in a statement about her album. Before the release of “Moonlight,” Uchis had posted various snippets of the song on her TikTok along with snippets of her first single from the album, “I Wish you Roses.”

In the second verse, her lyrics transition beautifully from the chorus, in addition to the blissful transitions from language to language: “There’s nothing like peace of mind / And you take the time to make sure that I’m okay.” These specific lyrics are very relatable because it’s lovely to have someone checking up on you and caring about you.

With its melodic beat and captivating lyrics, you enter into a heavenly celestial paradise and become entranced in the song’s delightful feeling of love and passion. “Moonlight” is just one of the many tracks of Red Moon in Venus that catch the attention of many of its listeners, giving meaning to each bit of its loveable lyrics.