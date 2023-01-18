Trending skincare brands to brighten up your routine

Skincare is significant in many people’s lives. However, there are plenty of products containing hazardous ingredients that can damage people’s skin.

For example, St. Ives is a controversial skincare brand that has gone through many lawsuits. St. Ives products have caused irritation and created “sand-paper” skin. The face scrub has even led to micro-tearing.

Skincare products should benefit and accommodate all skin types, whether that be skin with eczema, rosacea, and sensitive, textured skin.

The top 3 skincare brands succeed in this mission and work to hydrate.

At number one we have CeraVe. CeraVe contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. These products help create a healthy burial on the skin that fights off bacteria and nourishes the skin.

At the second spot, we have La Roche-Posay. La Roche-Posay carries products for all skin types including those with eczema, anti-aging products, sunscreen products, and skin care products safe for kids. Like CeraVe, La Roche Posay also contains niacinamide which creates a field of healthy moisture for the skin.

Lastly, we have a Drunk Elephant. Drunk Elephant was previously trending on social media platforms, especially on TikTok on Youtube. The brand states that it contains azelaic acid and salicylic acid. Azelaic acids contain the effects of claiming the skin and reducing redness leaving the skin to even out. Salicylic acid is used to help many skin conditions. The disadvantage of this brand is that it retails for a high price with ingredients that are used in other more effective products.

Those are some recommended skin care products that have been previously trending on social media. It’s always good to know the effectiveness of specific products, especially with a matter as important as skin care products.