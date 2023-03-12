Review: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a mediocre buzzkill

(This article contains spoilers)

With every batch of gold, pyrite is bound to be in the pile. This is true for the recent addition to the Marvel cinematic universe, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” a visually overwhelming experience with an even more infuriating ending to boot.

By this point, Marvel movies are well-known for using computer-generated imagery (CGI) effects in their films. This continues to reign true with their newest feature; however, nearly everything in the Quantum Realm and some of its inhabitants are composed entirely of these effects. While the results are impressive, the sheer amount of CGI thrown into the audience’s face at any given time makes for an overstimulating viewing experience, and it can be hard to focus on the story unfolding when the world its set in is a mess of colors at the expense of their VFX artists.

It isn’t just the effects that have their faults; the story structure fell flat overall. As soon as the group arrives in the Quantum Realm, the audience is taken through the world from two perspectives. In theory, this could work; however, in both cases, the audience is being taken from place to place, getting exposition or cryptic foreshadowing to the main villain, before quickly moving off to the next location. Not only that, but the majority of the action scenes were underwhelming, with the only exception being the fight at the climax against Kang.

Speaking of Kang, performed by Jonathan Majors, was one of the most interesting characters introduced in the movie. His presence demands respect from everyone else, and he manages to be genuinely terrifying in some scenes. Even though he’s one of the first characters we see, he’s one of the most underutilized characters in the film. We’re formally introduced to him in person far too late, and his anti-climatic death during the ending was underwhelming. This isn’t an accident, either, as the movie was initially supposed to have a much darker ending than what was released, with Ant-Man and the Wasp trapped in the Quantum Realm and Kang released from the realm itself.

Despite my harsh critiques, “Quantumania” has some good performances delivered by the previously mentioned Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man. Overall, both actors carry the film, and their interactions with one another are some of the best scenes in the entire movie. Scott’s dynamic with his daughter Cassie is another highlight, especially since their dynamic evolves throughout the film, and it is really sweet to see.

My final verdict? If you’re a massive fan of the Marvel cinematic universe, you’ll probably want to catch the movie in theatres while you still can, but if you’re a casual viewer like me, I suggest “looking out for the little guy” until the film comes out on streaming.