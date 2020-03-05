ASB elections split student opinions

Campaign posters are sprawled over the ground. Students that walk by step on them, drowning the fluorescent colors in footprints. Some will rush to hang them up again while others let them disappear under the heavy foot traffic.

For the past two weeks, students in Carlmont’s ASB have been campaigning for the elections on Friday, March 6.

Class officers are students who are elected to be the leaders of their grade. As the two-time president of the class of 2022, sophomore Jono Sison has recognized the lack of interest in these elections.

“One of the hardest parts of being class president is accepting that there will be a certain population at school, no matter what you do, that will simply not pay attention to school events such as elections,” Sison said.

With no one running against him, Sison has secured his spot as junior class president. He still made a campaign video, not only to remind students to vote, but also to show the class of 2022 that he cares for everyone on campus and is ready to listen to their input.

Although some hard-working students have been trying to win votes, sophomore Lise Teyssier believes that not everyone will take the time to research into the best candidate.

“Even though people may say otherwise, the elections are based on who is the most popular candidate. You aren’t going to vote for someone you’ve never heard of,” Teyssier said.

Freshman Samantha Kosman is learning how much work it is to run for class officer. She has made multiple posters and social media posts reminding people to vote. Kosman believes it is important that students know what being a class officer truly means.

“The president affects the representation the class gets. The elected person expresses opinions and ideas that may not be heard outside of ASB,” Kosman said.

While students like Teyssier believe the elections have nothing to do with eligibility, others believe that voters are choosing the candidate who will do the best in their position.

In order to run, the candidates need at least 100 signatures from students.

Some grade levels only have one person running for certain positions; junior Kristin Martin finds that running unopposed can lead to awkwardness between candidates and students.

“When they ask me to sign their sheet, I feel awkward saying no. There may be other people who are better for the job, but there are limited options,” Martin said. “These people don’t affect my outside life, so it doesn’t bother me who wins.”