Bea Rienhoff fights her genetics

Crying emerges from the newborn.

The baby's curled fingers and toes indicate to the doctors that she isn't as healthy as they had hoped, and panic consumes the room.

It would take years of tireless research to finally explain what was going on with Bea Rienhoff, and the diagnosis wasn’t like anything ever heard of before; it would be for her very own unique genetic condition.

Rienhoff has a mutation in one specific gene known as the TGFB-3. This gene is responsible for creating a protein known as the transforming growth factor, which is crucial to developing muscle throughout the body. Rienhoff's mutation inhibits her muscles from growing at a regular rate, primarily affecting the right side of her body.

Despite her diagnosis, Rienhoff's condition does not make her life much different than the average high schooler. When the stress of doctors and DNA tests gets to be too much, Rienhoff takes a breath by finding hobbies she enjoys.

She has participated in several theater productions over the past few years, including Sequoia High School's performance of “The Addams Family.”

"I met a really nice group of people that I got to work with for a few months, and then once we did the show, it really paid off," Rienhoff said.

Even though theater takes up a lot of her time, Rienhoff also finds time to pursue her interest in science and STEM-related careers. Her passion spurred from her experience with her genetic condition.

"Meeting all these doctors and seeing it all first hand really excites me," Rienhoff said.

In seventh grade, her interest in science began when she was able to work with DNA hands-on for the first time. She tested to see if her classmates were lactose intolerant with the help of her father, Hugh Rienhoff.

To get the resources for this lab, Bea Rienhoff used her father’s equipment. Hugh Rienhoff started his career as a scientist but became a clinical geneticist at Johns Hopkins University to try and save his daughter. His background has helped him to become an expert on his daughter’s condition, and he has written a scientific paper on its specifics.

"When she was born, her toes were curled, and the fingers on her right hand were slightly bent," Hugh Rienhoff said.

When she was just 10 days old, Bea Rienhoff's family took her to an orthopedic doctor after they recognized the urgency of her condition. Although the doctors didn’t perform any procedures, they did speculate, which built-up frustration within the family.

Without answers, it was hard to tell if her condition would be fatal or not.

"Bea had some vague features of Marfan Syndrome and some of Beals Syndrome. Then there was some notion that she didn't have either, but it was clear that there was something else going on," Hugh Rienhoff said.

When she was between four and six months old, her parents realized that she was not gaining weight because her muscles weren't developing.

Neurologists believed that it had something to do with her brain, but doctors who specialized in metabolism thought that her mitochondria weren't functioning correctly.