Bears break Lady Scots’ winning streak once again

Victoria Gittoes, a senior, serves the ball to her opponent and wins a point for the Lady Scots.

The Carlmont girls varsity tennis team lost 7-0 at their away game against Menlo-Atherton on Oct. 7.

The Lady Scots have defeated every team in their league except the Menlo-Atherton Bears. The last time the Scots and Bears played one another, the Scots gained their first loss this season, losing 7-0. This time, they were determined not to let the Bears ruin their winning streak once again.

“I feel pretty confident about my doubles pairing because I think we hit well together and we have a goal to win. I feel nervous but also excited,” freshman Nicolette Gualino said.

According to Tom Sorenson, head coach of Menlo-Atherton’s girls tennis team, the Bears have won all of their league matches so far, and Carlmont was by far the toughest team they have played.

The matches lasted for over two hours, with many of them going into three sets. Both Sorenson and Margaret Goldsmith, head coach of Carlmont’s girls varsity tennis team, pointed out that scores don’t often indicate the toughness of the matches. In this case, both coaches saw their players fight hard in their challenging matches.

To crush Menlo-Atherton in the future, the Lady Scots must “play the 40-40 points more consistently,” Goldsmith said.

The Lady Scots also has players recently recovering from injuries, such as senior Victoria Gittoes, who will help lead the team to more victories later in the season.

“I am still getting back into competition shape, but for coming off an injury not that long ago, I think I played pretty well. I hit my shots, it didn’t always go my way, but there’s that,” Gittoes said.

Gittoes was out with an injury the last time Carlmont played Menlo-Atherton, but she knows the Bears well due to her previous years of playing against them.

“They’re best at playing the mental game, and are mentally stronger,” Gittoes said.

With players returning from injuries and new strategies to work on, the Lady Scots are preparing for their next game against Burlingame on Oct. 12.