Breaking the silence on BRSSD music education disparities

Unraveling the issue

Since she was young, Emily Navasca has always been interested in playing a string instrument.

So when fourth grade came along and she could finally sign up to learn music, she excitedly took up the violin.

“I was grateful that the school I went to offered a music program,” Navasca said.

Navasca went to Nesbit Elementary, one of the seven Belmont-Redwood Shores School District (BRSSD) schools. However, although Nesbit offers a middle school education as well, upon reaching the sixth grade, Navasca ended up choosing to attend Ralston Middle School.

The crux of her decision lay in her love for the violin.

“Although I loved the teacher I had back in Nesbit, Ralston was a better choice since I wanted to continue to strengthen my violin skills and finally play with a full orchestra,” Navasca said.

It was a no-brainer for her. Her sister had also played an instrument at Ralston, and Navasca was inspired by the fun things she heard about the music program.

“My experience throughout my first concerts in a full orchestra was amazing. I’m so happy that I learned so many new things and was supported by a great teacher here. It’s important for kids to explore their interests and have the privilege to meet new people while sharing the same passions,” Navasca, now a sixth grader, said.

Reasons like what drove Navasca’s choice to attend Ralston over Nesbit are the focus of a growing BRSSD community of families, alumni, and staff.

In March of 2024, a BRSSD steering committee presented a community letter highlighting inequities in music programs across campuses and advocating for equitable music education, particularly at Nesbit and Sandpiper, to the district board.

They called for the use of new Proposition 28 funds to balance opportunities across schools. According to the California Department of Education, Proposition 28, or the Arts and Music in Schools initiative, requires California to support arts instruction in schools beginning this school year.

Created by Arianna Zhu

In addition to state-allocated funding, the community letter focused on deeper diversity, equity, and inclusion issues.

According to the letter, smaller middle schools in the district, such as Nesbit and Sandpiper, are neighborhood schools. Nesbit is also the only Title I, or lower socioeconomic school, in the district. The letter states that the school has the “greatest population of traditionally underrepresented minorities” who do not have equitable access to quality music instruction at Nesbit compared to other middle schools like Ralston.

“My two sons went to Ralston. I know that Ralston has a great music program, and there’s a strong pipeline between Ralston and Carlmont. However, when my daughter went to Nesbit, we were concerned to see the disparity in the music programs. The smaller schools virtually don’t have a music program,” said Patricia Braunstein, a history teacher at Carlmont and a BRSSD parent who signed the community letter.

According to Patricia Braunstein, smaller schools such as Sandpiper have a one-day-a-week music program, while Ralston has four days of full music instruction and a dedicated class with field trips.

“ I know that Ralston has a great music program, and there’s a strong pipeline between Ralston and Carlmont. However, when my daughter went to Nesbit, we were concerned to see the disparity in the music programs. The smaller schools virtually don’t have a music program. — Patricia Braunstein

“It’s not even a program. It’s a pullout system where the students must choose to leave class. Carlmont’s Performing Arts Center has an amazing program where students play in concerts. But there’s almost no way for Sandpiper or Nesbit kids to do that. Many haven’t played with anyone else. There’s such a stark contrast,” Patricia Braunstein said.

However, despite seeing a disparity between schools, Patricia Braunstein is most frustrated by the lack of observable interest in rectifying the situation.

“Throughout the year, I and other parents have asked the district about the programs and the differences concerning funding. But shockingly, there isn’t a funding problem. Proposition 28 funds are now being distributed. I was on the steering committee to help with that allocation, and there was a strong preference for this to be dedicated to music,” Patricia Braunstein said.

Patricia Braunstein and the steering committee discussed music equity, and over a dozen speakers presented the community letter to the district in March. Before the meeting, in less than two days, the letter had gained the support of 150 community members.

“The district says there’s not a demand for music education at the smaller schools, but that’s because there’s no real program at the schools. As a result, at Carlmont, there’s only one or two kids from the smaller schools. It’s discouraging and intimidating for students who don’t have the training to join up with students who have been getting proper education. It’s an inequitable situation,” Patricia Braunstein said.

According to BRSSD Assistant Superintendent Ching-Pei Hu, all schools provide music instruction from credentialed teachers to third, fourth, and fifth graders. However, offerings start to differ among BRSSD middle schools.

“Our comprehensive middle school, Ralston, offers band, choir, and orchestra at multiple levels. Nesbit students are offered instrumental class once a week by our band and strings teachers. Sandpiper students are also offered weekly music classes before the school day,” Hu said.

Elementary school music is funded entirely by School Force, BRSSD’s education foundation. According to Hu, with the addition of Proposition 28 funds, the district can provide a sustainable music program across all schools.

“We believe in educating the whole child and providing a wide range of opportunities, including music. Through constant outreach and collaboration with our community, it is clear that music education is a high priority,” Hu said.

In lieu of a response, the principals of Nesbit and Sandpiper referred to Hu’s comment.

“ Our comprehensive middle school, Ralston, offers band, choir, and orchestra at multiple levels. Nesbit students are offered instrumental class once a week by our band and strings teachers. Sandpiper students are also offered weekly music classes before the school day. — Ching-Pei Hu

Keya Arora is a BRSSD alum and was among the community members who signed the letter. She attended Sandpiper from third to fifth grade and completed her middle school years at Ralston.

“I played the flute from fifth grade onwards. I had a really good experience with it. I felt like we got good individualized attention. I used to participate in music mentors and play at music festivals. It shaped my experience with music quite a lot,” Arora said.

Arora attributes her experience to Ralston’s dedication to quality student music education.

“The students who did the programs were very passionate about it, making the community welcoming and fun. I met a lot of my good friends there. There is definitely a link between how much students care about music and how much a school funds and provides equitable access to these opportunities,” Arora said.

Additionally, Arora recognizes a link between socioeconomic status and access to resources like a robust music education.

“If you are part of a less well-off community, if schools have inequitable implementation of resources, you’re going to go to a school that doesn’t have a great music, academic, or social program. That can adversely affect an important period when children are discovering what kind of person they want to be and where their interests lie,” Arora said.

But socioeconomic status can also be tied to racial and ethnic identity.

“It’s unfair. Having inequitable programs ultimately harms those who are part of marginalized communities more. Everybody should have equal access and opportunities with regard to extracurriculars, especially music, and everybody should have a fair shot at success and growth regardless of their identity,” Arora said.

While most schools focus on academic support, Arora stresses that access to good extracurricular programs is equally important.

“That’s where people discover skills like their work ethic, passion, how to lead things, and creativity. Music encompasses all of those things,” Arora said.

Writing by Kara Kim