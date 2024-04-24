Building hope on the streets

Chapter 1: Out of sight out of mind

A man without a home sits on the sidewalk. People quickly pass by, and his stomach growls; he hasn’t eaten in the last 24 hours. He leans his head against the concrete walls of the pharmacy behind him, and in that moment, a wave of hopelessness overwhelms him. Yet, organizations, volunteers, and kind-hearted people offer a light in the darkness to help him overcome his struggles.

According to an annual homeless assessment report (AHAR) sent to Congress by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on average, 582,500 people experienced homelessness every night in 2022. Forty percent of these people are in unsheltered environments such as abandoned buildings, underpasses, or streets. Thirty percent of all homeless individuals experience chronic patterns of homelessness.

Being chronically homeless is defined as having a disability (mental or physical), along with having been homeless for a year or more, and having had four episodes of homelessness over three years. The data indicates that the issue of homelessness is still prevalent and that the majority of homeless individuals need help from the public.

An unseen contributor is the role mental health plays among the homeless population, especially those suffering from chronic homelessness.

One person who recognizes this factor is Nicholas Rubingh, a Street Life Ministries (SLM) representative and volunteer. Rubingh is passionate about helping homeless individuals go through any struggle, including mental illness, remarking his long nights and sleepless days as he dedicates himself to assisting them.

“A lot of people feel like they don’t deserve to get better or deserve to improve. So you see a lot of self-sabotage. So, working with people to get over that. To get over depression and low self-worth and to show them that they can have a better life can be huge for them,” Rubingh said.

Rubingh also mentions a time when a woman came into one of their refuges to stay off the street and to feel comfortable. She pitched a tent inside the building and slept in the tent. He emphasizes the difficulty of mentally adjusting to housed life.

“The set of skills you need to survive on the streets is totally different from the set of skills you need to survive in normal everyday society, and it can be hard,” Rubingh said.

In addition, medication and counseling are the cornerstone of any form of mental health treatment; however, due to their lack of resources, individuals suffering from homelessness require a pipeline to get treatment or, if necessary, financial help to get their prescriptions.

“Quality clinical care treats the entire person: mind, body, and spirit. The goal of mental health is to provide a feeling of safety, validation, and stability within oneself, and we’re working to achieve that,” said Hailey Smith, a representative of Episcopal Community Services (ECS), a nonprofit that assists those suffering from homelessness.

According to Rubingh, the root of poor mental health amongst the homeless population is due to the stress of planning and struggling with the challenges that come with surviving on the streets.

“Homelessness is basically a full-time job. Every day, you get up and have to figure out where you will sleep that day and how you’ll get food that day. When you’re busy trying to survive, it can be difficult to improve your life,” Rubingh said.

Rubingh firmly suggests getting these individuals psychiatric aid is just as important as getting them a hot meal and a warm bed, noting that guiding them mentally through the process of escaping homelessness while simultaneously providing them with basic necessities is the method to solving chronic homelessness.

“I really think a big part is doing everything at once. You get people in the housing while you’re also working to get them clean instead of just doing one or the other because if you just have one without the other, you’re going to end up back on the streets,” Rubingh said.