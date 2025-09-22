Cafe hopping jumps to popularity among Bay Area youth

Chloe Chu Customers at Maison Alyzee, a cafe that specializes in French pastry in Burlingame, relax and do work while enjoying a treat. Ambient and cozy atmospheres, freshly baked items, and the excitement of discovering a new spot are just some of the factors of cafe hopping that have made it a popular hobby. “Cafes are unique in their own way. Sure, cafes can be a branch business, but each has its own vibes, location, drinks, and signature pastry or food,” said Ari Kurita, a senior at Millbrae High School.

The excitement of trying new drinks and foods, the bliss of discovering a hidden gem, and the unique overall experience of cafe hopping are just a few factors that have drawn people to cafe hopping.

“The variety of aesthetic and sensory experiences at cafes has created a trend called cafe-hopping, which is the act of moving from one cafe to another,” according to an article by the Daily Bruin.

Cafe hopping has been an increasingly popular hobby, especially in the Bay Area, where each city has its own set of cafes, novel to the city itself.

According to Eater, San Francisco has been the birthplace of many innovations in coffee and the summit of coffee culture.

“I think more people have this hobby now because it’s interesting to see how different cafes operate and the variety of food and drinks they offer. People, especially teenagers, like to take photos there because of the unique ambience each cafe may bring,” said Kyra Lu, a Carlmont alumnus and freshman at the University of San Francisco.

Watching the baristas craft your drink, seeing the regulars, and taking in the atmosphere of each cafe create a personal experience that continues to draw people to explore new sites like Ari Kurita, a senior at Millbrae High School.

“I remember visiting my dad’s old friend’s cafe and melt sandwich place in Japan and getting an iced shaken espresso. Seeing my dad’s friend craft a drink step by step, and that first sip of coffee I’d never tasted before, made it even more enjoyable,“ Kurita said.

This popularity is often credited to social media. Posting new cafes and cafe items is as easy as pressing a button and sharing them with a whole audience.

Seeing a popular influencer post a hot, new spot can attract many customers, but this may not always be helpful. Many small businesses struggle to keep up with the cost of supplies, especially with the global matcha shortage; importing it becomes increasingly difficult.

“Publicity and popularity for a business are always good in a way that brings new customers and just more profits, but I also think some businesses are just not ready for that type of instant growth that social media provides,“ Kurita said.

Kurita added that because of the inability to keep up with the instant growth, cafes cannot provide the same amount of customer service, resulting in inconsistent drinks and poor service.

According to Coffee Statistics, a study conducted by Drive Research, on average, 51% of Americans purchase coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week.

Despite the rise of coffee consumption, countries like Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, in recent years, have become producers. They add to the global coffee economy and open new markets for coffee bar trends, says Pro Coffee Gear.

With the constant evolution of trends and the adaptability of many cafes, there is still an incredible beauty accompanying cafe hopping.

“I like to drink matcha, so whenever I see a place on TikTok or Instagram that looks good, I like to check it out. It’s a great way to explore the city because it might expose you to different parts of a city and take you to places that you wouldn’t have otherwise gone to,“ Lu said.

Whether it’s looking for a new favorite cafe to become a regular at, trying all the specialty food and drinks, or changing the scenery to help with productivity, this hobby speaks to all kinds of people, especially the youth.

“Some places I don’t like, and some I like, but the moment you find ‘the good one‘ makes it almost rewarding. Also, it kinda feeds my ego knowing that I know more cafes than anyone around me,“ Kurita said.