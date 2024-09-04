Spilling the tea on high drink prices

Audrey Navasca The prices of beverages such as coffee and boba have gone up over the past few years. Factors such as better quality ingredients, inflation, and social media have all played a part in the high prices.

In a social media-centered world, your favorite cafes and boba shops are no exception to the effects of online communities. According to Eater LA, social media has made these places more focused on aesthetics or higher-end ingredients, which has caused prices to climb.

What used to be a fun treat before work or school has turned into breaking the bank.

However, social media is not the only factor in rising drink prices. Inflation in the cost of ingredients and supplies has also forced small shops to increase their prices to stay afloat.

Since mid-August, dealers said tight fundamentals have supported the market as adverse weather conditions threaten to disrupt crops, according to Trading Economics.

Brazil, which accounts for roughly a third of the world’s coffee production, faces challenges due to limited rainfall. There are concerns that excessive dryness in Brazil may cause premature flowering of coffee trees and reduce yields for the country’s 2024-2025 coffee crop.

With smaller cafes and shops having to compensate for highly demanded coffee, franchised chains seem like an easier store-bought option to justify when it comes to price.

“Many specialty coffee shops specializing in blends and their product cost a prettier penny than mass franchised chains such as Starbucks, Peet’s, Dunkin, etc. These chains are a more accessible option for convenience and price but at the cost of quality,” said Philz barista Alison Pablo.

Consumers are then faced with the question of whether quality can be sacrificed or not.

Even when it comes to boba, this question remains the same. Specialty boba places have transitioned from standard bubble tea powder to real brewed tea leaves and a variety of milk options, but the prices reflect that shift.

Boba, or tapioca pearls, even cost extra to add as a topping, ranging from $0.25 to $1.25. According to a study of how much boba costs in the U.S. by Steeped Dreams, San Jose was first on their list, with Pekoe costing around $8.25.

Although Pekoe might be smaller than other franchised boba companies, like Quickly, the price remains on the higher-end side because of the better quality ingredients they choose to use. Many other boba shops’ ingredients cost less than those of Pekoe’s. For instance, according to Bubble Teaology, 75 grams of tapioca pearls per 16-ounce drink costs about $0.14.

However, while this price seems reasonable, it excludes the added labor, machinery, and other costs.

By considering data similar to the above, consumers can see that the high prices of their store-bought beverages can be justified.

“As someone who has been to many coffee shops and has also worked at several coffee shops and cafes, quality and price go hand in hand,” Pablo said. “When going to small business coffee shops or cafes, baristas seem more personal and are also passionate about their job and products.”

Since prices are not going down anytime soon, many people have considered alternatives such as recreating their favorite drinks at home.

From videos on YouTube to TikTok, many content creators have made their mark by filming themselves concocting their own beverages and sharing them online.

These short and aesthetic videos have inspired others to be creative and try something new, all while saving money.

“Making my drinks at home is not just a cheaper option for me, but as someone who loves to bake, cook, and create things to consume, I love the creativity it allows me to express,” Pablo said.

People have also acknowledged that customizations at cafes and coffee shops add up, but at home, they can choose what to add without worrying about additional costs.

Whether it’s a copycat coffee or an easy milk tea, making drinks at home serves as a perfect substitute for high-priced store-bought beverages.

“It’s one way that people can relax or release all the stress from school, all in one little drink,” said junior Leah Wong.

