Carlmont Choirs take on the Big Apple: students’ must eat places in New York City

Audrey Navasca A fresh bowl waits to be eaten, and summer can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Playa Bowls serves up smoothie bowls, juices, smoothies, and even iced coffee drinks. With many toppings to choose from, their bowls can be customizable to one’s preference. Playa Bowls was just one of the found favorites of the Carlmont choir students in New York City.

The Big Apple. The Concrete Jungle. The city that never sleeps. New York City goes by many names, but one thing that remains constant is the city’s delicious food.

Carlmont Choirs headed to New York City for their annual choir tour. From attending Broadway shows to performing in Carnegie Hall, students ventured all around the city and even discovered their favorite bites.

Around 60 million people come to New York City every year, and these are some of Carlmont choir students’ very own recommendations.

Playa Bowls

Originating in New Jersey, Playa Bowls serves a variety of blended delicacies. They use fresh ingredients in their bowls, smoothies, and juices. They offer different bases like coconut, banana, pitaya, and, of course, the classic acai.

“They had a lot of options with fresh fruit, and it was delicious,” said junior Heidi Poole. Poole enjoyed an acai bowl topped with vibrant fruit, shredded coconut flakes, and a drizzle of Nutella. There is no Playa Bowls location in California, so it’s definitely a must when in New York City.

Cafe Aroma

Cafe Aroma is a good place to check out, with a pleasant atmosphere and various pastries and coffee. Whether it’s iced tea, a hot latte, or appetizing cookies and croissants, they offer a quick service, perfect for bringing your orders on the go.

Although the seating inside was limited, senior Mattie Llido still ordered an acai bowl. “The acai bowl was really good, made fresh, colder, and frozen,” Llido said.

Gregory’s Coffee

A black exterior, an eye-catching logo with a pair of glasses, and a dimly lit interior. This is Gregory’s Coffee. This chain scatters New York City with some creative drinks like a Nu Brew, which was Nutella blended, and their seasonal spring drink, an Iced Cherry Blossom, which can be ordered as an espresso latte or matcha latte.

According to their website, a salted caramel cold brew is one of their specialty coffees. It combines their house-made salted caramel and creamy oat milk. Junior Reina Subramanium recommends this drink for any coffee lovers who like their drink on the sweeter side. These specialty brews and beverages can also be ordered blended.

2 Bros. Pizza

Many claim that much of New York’s food is much better because of the water, and 2 Bros. Pizza is a great example. A slice as cheap as $1.99 is hot, delicious, and satisfies the pizza craving. It is a family-owned shop, and the location in Midtown may be small, but has many options of slices to choose from for that authentic “New York style pizza.”

The pepperoni was crispy, and the cheese was melty, according to junior Alexis Bui. “Out of all the pizza places my friends and I tried on this trip, 2 Bros. was definitely my favorite,” Bui said. She ordered a classic pepperoni and Hawaiian slice, which she also paired with a hot chocolate from Blank Street Coffee.

Angelina Bakery

Beautiful pastries line the window, and the teal exterior draws many people in, including senior Kimberly Garcia Cancio.

“It was like biting into a cloud,” Garcia Cancio said. She picked up a strawberry bomboloni, an Italian donut dusted with white sugar and filled with a strawberry filling. At first, she feared it would taste artificially strawberry, but to her surprise, it was perfect and natural. Garcia Cancio recommends this bakery, and especially the strawberry bomboni.

From hot slices of pizza to ice-cold lattes and endless pastries, New York City has much to offer. After exploring the city, the Carlmont choir students hope their recommendations will bring satisfaction to anyone who tries them.