Cartoon: Adding fuel to the fire

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterJanuary 29, 2025
Budget cuts from the LAFD add fuel to the Palisades Fire. 17.4 million dollars was cut from the LAFD’s more than $800 million 2025 budget in June 2024 by Mayor Karen Bass, causing uproar amongst citizens and fire department officials alike. As the fire rages on, the budget cuts on the LAFD prevent many firefighters and other specialized rescue specialists from efficiently helping citizens and keeping equipment in high maintenance. Though many questions arise about reduced effectiveness in battling the fires, many also suspect that leadership in disarray and lack of organization contribute. To help continue to fight the wildfires in California, it’s crucial to maintain organization and give the most help that can be given to all survivors and those in need. (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.