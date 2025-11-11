Cartoon: Bank-ball
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer • November 11, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: The political chessboard
-
CartoonsCartoon: Work over rest
-
CartoonsCartoon: Crowning around
-
CartoonsCartoon: Interrupted liberty
-
CartoonsCartoon: Separated citizens
-
CartoonsCartoon: The ICE abuse
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tragedy trope
-
CartoonsCartoon: Performative altruism
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ticking scars
-
CartoonsCartoon: Dirty profit
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.