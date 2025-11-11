The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Bank-ball

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterNovember 11, 2025
Instances of betting within baseball are not a foreign concept to the highest level of the sport, Major League Baseball (MLB). Past examples include the 1986 Pete Rose scandal, in which Rose was found to have gambled on MLB games during his time as a manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Recently, two pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians have also been indicted for allegedly rigging bets on MLB games. The pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis L. Ortiz, were said to have been manipulating wagers on specific pitches, which involved betting on the speed and type of pitch thrown by the pitcher. The two could face up to 65 years in prison for multiple charges, including money laundering and influencing sporting contests by bribery. Due to the extensive history of sports betting within the league and the severe consequences that follow, many are surprised that players continue to be involved in sports betting in the present day. (Grace Stiefel)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.