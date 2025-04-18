The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Battling in education

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterApril 18, 2025
Funding is at risk due to tensions between the government and Harvard. The government has recently made a list of new demands that many universities, not just Harvard, must follow to receive federal funds from the government. However, Harvard has pushed back against the government, accusing the government of their unlawful policies and that they had no right to dictate laws and rules on the school’s campus. A faculty group at Harvard also filed a lawsuit to try to protect some of the wings of studies that could be controlled by the administration, such as Middle Eastern Studies. Though the government seems to hide under cover of ant-semitism claims against the university, more significant problems arise with the government’s true purpose for control over universities and the unlawful way of doing so. Marlena Reinshagen)
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.