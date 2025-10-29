Cartoon: Crowning around
Caitlin Stehr, Scot Scoop Editor • October 29, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Interrupted liberty
-
CartoonsCartoon: Separated citizens
-
CartoonsCartoon: The ICE abuse
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tragedy trope
-
CartoonsCartoon: Performative altruism
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ticking scars
-
CartoonsCartoon: Dirty profit
-
CartoonsCartoon: Censored comedy
-
CartoonsCartoon: A breath away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Guns away
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Caitlin Stehr, Scot Scoop Editor
Caitlin Stehr (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School. She spends her free time dancing, being outside, and hanging out with her friends.