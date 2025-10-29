The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Crowning around

Caitlin Stehr, Scot Scoop EditorOctober 29, 2025
The Louvre heist that occurred on Oct. 19 has taken the internet by storm. Rather than viewing it as a national betrayal, many online users have cast the thieves as modern-day “heroes.” The culprits reportedly left with eight of France’s crown jewels worth an estimated $102 million, which they escaped with in broad daylight. Social media has since turned the crime into a spectacle, with skits, memes, and satire making light of the situation. The public’s fascination seems to mirror reactions to Mathias Rust, the German teenager who landed his plane in Moscow’s Red Square during the Cold War. The audacity of the crime left the public in awe rather than outrage, which is similar to how people are viewing the Louvre heist. Public opinion can heavily influence how crimes are handled in court, and it remains to be seen how this fascination will shape the fate of the Louvre thieves. (Caitlin Stehr)
