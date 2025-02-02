The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Do not forget

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2025
Pressing problems with gender equality still persist throughout the world. To this day, vast amounts of pushback against women and other members of the LGBTQ+ community in their pursuit for equal rights and to raise awareness. Majority of women across the world still experience many pressing issues with equality and social rights that still are actively ignored. Though it is true that the U.S. and other parts of the world still have great amounts of support for gender equality, there is still work to be done. There are still many gaps to be filled, and gender equality can not be forgotten.  (Marlena Reinshagen )
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.