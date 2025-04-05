The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Eat your fill

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterApril 5, 2025
When someone eats a hamburger or hot dog, little do they know the horrors and chemicals that have gone into that meat. Often linked to animal abuse and questionable ethical practices, hot dogs and hamburgers have been a standard in the American diet and consumption for many years. Lately, however, along with questions about ethics, the meat industry has been declining and facing challenges and societal pressures. Though meat has been a vital part of consumption and diet, more ethical practices need to be made in the future for the sake of animals in the industry and for the industry to survive. (Marlena Reinshagen)
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.