Cartoon: Fair play
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer • February 11, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Connected competition
-
CartoonsCartoon: The TikTok phone frenzy
-
CartoonsCartoon: Glitch genius
-
CartoonsCartoon: Hiding in plain sight
-
CartoonsCartoon: Progress to prejudice
-
CartoonsCartoon: Losing literacy
-
CartoonsCartoon: Temporary TikTok trouble
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tariff reign
-
CartoonsCartoon: Do not forget
-
CartoonsCartoon: SAT study struggles
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.