Cartoon: Fair play

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterFebruary 11, 2025
President Donald Trump claimed that “the war on women’s sports is over” when he signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” The reason behind the executive order is to address the debate surrounding the fairness of allowing transgender individuals to compete with cisgender athletes. Many believe that transgender individuals, specifically ones assigned male at birth, have a biological and physical advantage over their cisgender female opponents due to the hypothesis that androgenic hormones are associated with enhanced athleticism. In favor of these beliefs, President Trump signed an executive order to promote fairness and equality by banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. However, cisgender athletes often have biological advantages as well, such as higher testosterone levels or abnormal height. Despite this, the new executive order targets transgender individuals while dismissing other cases of inequality in women’s sports, raising inquiries about the true intent of President Trump’s executive order. (Grace Stiefel)
