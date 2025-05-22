The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Freedom’s cost

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
School shootings have become all too common. The number of school shootings in the United States has greatly risen over the years. Lockdown drills have now grown customary to the new generations of students. It’s become a routine, yet lawmakers hide behind the Second Amendment. It’s a failure to protect the right to live and, worse, a child’s life. (Amber Chow)
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.