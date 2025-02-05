The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Glitch genius

Julia Cline, Staff WriterFebruary 5, 2025
Artificial intelligence yields varying results to users, often contradicting itself. It often reports information that is just plain wrong, which causes a ripple effect within the population: someone becomes misinformed, shares the misinformation and causes others to also believe the untrue information. AI is not a replacement for true research. It has its purposes, but quality information is not one of them. With the growing number of people using AI will come an even larger number of people who are misinformed because the “facts” are being shared with wider audiences. Artificial intelligence programs should, at the very least, provide more disclaimers if it is not able to adequately fact check an answer to a question the user has asked in order to prevent the rapid spread of misinformation. (Julia Cline)
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.