Cartoon: Golden eggs

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMarch 26, 2025
Egg prices have continued to stay high, having doubled since January 2024. Distribution companies blame the price increase on the Avian Flu, but people have started to become suspicious, especially as these middleman companies benefit greatly from the surcharges. These companies should be more tightly managed in order to prevent similar situations in which the companies deliberately keep prices higher to make themselves more money while harming consumers throughout the country. (Julia Cline)

