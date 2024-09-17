The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Left in the dark

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterSeptember 17, 2024
Sexual violence has become all too common. In America, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 33 men have experienced attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. A case in France reveals that a 71-year-old man has been admitted into court for the alleged repeated drugging of his wife and allowing numerous men to rape her for nearly a decade. Gisèle Pélicot, the victim of the case, represents the fight against sexual assault by keeping the case public. Her now ex-husband and 50 men stand trial, admitting their guilt. While the trial is still underway, the fight against sexual violence is nowhere close to an end. It’s a wonder how such a horrific act can be done by those who claim to be beside you. (Skylin Lui)
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop.  