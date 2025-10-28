The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Interrupted liberty

Jade Wu, Staff WriterOctober 28, 2025
This cartoon explores how policies in the United States continue to affect women and ethnic minorities, exposing deep-rooted inequalities. Economic measures, such as minimum wage laws and labor protections, have offered some progress, yet significant wage gaps remain. According to a study by Pew Research Center, women working full-time year-round earn only about 81 to 88 cents for every dollar paid to men. Especially for women of color, who earn less than both white men and white women. According to the National Women’s Law Center, Black women working full-time, year-round, typically make only 67 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The work also alludes to broader systemic disparities, including maternal health outcomes and restrictions on civic participation, which are shaped by voting legislation. Not only this,  but many bills and legislative actions have been decreasing women’s autonomy, exposing new controls and views on women’s bodies. According to The Guardian, some states have even proposed measures to track or penalize women seeking abortions, a move that is unconstitutional and unjustified. (Jade Wu)
Jade Wu is a Carlmont High School student who has a variety of interests. She enjoys engineering and computer-aided design, painting and drawing, as well as doing her friends and family’s nails. Every day, she looks forward to hanging out and studying. To her, it’s all about drive, all about power, being hungry, and devouring.