Cartoon: Mist-stake
Julia Cline, Staff Writer • April 18, 2025
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tariff-ic trouble
-
CartoonsCartoon: Eat your fill
-
CartoonsCartoon: Geese galore
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ping prison
-
CartoonsCartoon: Can confusion
-
CartoonsCartoon: Golden eggs
-
CartoonsCartoon: Causing cultural 'mayhem'
-
CartoonsCartoon: Wrongful relocation
-
CartoonsCartoon: Profits over patient care
-
CartoonsCartoon: Subscription overload
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.