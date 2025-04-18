The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Mist-stake

Julia Cline, Staff WriterApril 18, 2025
From a lack of location precision to delays in predictions, weather forecasting can seem inaccurate, though it is based solely on data. Users can be confused and misled by the ever-changing and often delayed predictions. There is no way for weather software to know if its predictions are accurate if there is no way to tell it otherwise. Weather forecasting would benefit from user feedback because it would then have a way to tell whether the forecast is accurate or not. (Julia Cline)
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.