Cartoon: Modern art is rotting

Julia Cline, Staff WriterJanuary 29, 2025
In late 2024, Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork “Comedian” sold for 6.2 million dollars at an auction. The piece was simply a banana taped to a wall. Though the piece likely wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, hence its title, it has still sparked conversation and debate in the art community, as have many similarly simplistic modern art pieces. Modern art has become so minimal that the effort some pieces, like this one, take to make is so low it’s comical. There is a line between minimalism and low effort. Some modern artists have begun to cross into the low-effort territory while still categorizing their work as minimalistic and receiving the same revenue. This is unfair to artists who put time and effort into the symbolism of their pieces. (Julia Cline). 

