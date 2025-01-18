The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: One click away

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterJanuary 18, 2025
Kids can effortlessly access age-restricted content using the internet in only a few clicks, despite past actions to resolve this concern. A law in Texas mandates websites with sexually explicit content to require users to verify their ages using government identification. However, this law created tension among free speech advocates since the law forces adults to provide personal information on intimate websites, which may be exposing and unsafe. The law has been disfavored by many in Texas since, although it shields kids from accessing explicit content, it also discourages many adults from accessing the same content. The Supreme Court is considering legitimate concerns about free speech and security, which will hopefully guide the state to a decision that solves both the issue of underage exposure to adult content and the matter of free speech. (Grace Stiefel)
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.