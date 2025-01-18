Cartoon: One click away
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer • January 18, 2025
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rollercoaster rules
-
CartoonsCartoon: Money cycle
-
CartoonsCartoon: A father first
-
CartoonsCartoon: Moral maze
-
CartoonsCartoon: Out of reach
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sleepless futures
-
CartoonsCartoon: Taking the reigns
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sugar-coated labels
-
CartoonsCartoon: Caffeine consumptions
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sickly sales
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel is a junior and is excited to be a cartoonist for her second year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, sports, and playing video games.