Cartoon: Period products are not drugs

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMarch 2, 2025
Period products are often treated with a sense of secrecy, similar to how drugs are hidden and whispered about. Many girls, especially students, feel pressured to keep these ‘forbidden’ items out of sight. This suppression can reinforce social stigmas and can make menstruation seem shameful. The lack of conversation keeps issues hidden, such as how some girls can’t access the products. The silence only perpetuates the embarrassment around a normal part of life. (Amber Chow)
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.