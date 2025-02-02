The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Progress to prejudice

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2025
The LGBTQ+ community has shown impressive activism since the 1920s, with San Francisco playing an essential role in its foundation. In 1951, the California Supreme Court case ruled that homosexual individuals have the right to assemble, leading to gay bars and the formation of social and political groups in San Francisco’s gay community. This was the first victory in the fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights and ignited the fire to fight for love. With President Trump in office, he has nominated Scott Bessent as secretary for the Treasury. Trump’s decision makes history as Bessent will be the highest-ranking openly LGBTQ+  person in American history as the first openly gay treasury secretary. However, is this step for the LGBTQ+ community really all that big? With Trump’s transphobic executive order, it’s incredibly straightforward. President Trump’s position in itself is a gigantic step backward for the LGBTQ+ community. (Skylin Lui)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc's Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.  