Cartoon: Progress to prejudice
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer • February 2, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Losing literacy
-
CartoonsCartoon: Temporary TikTok trouble
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tariff reign
-
CartoonsCartoon: Do not forget
-
CartoonsCartoon: SAT study struggles
-
CartoonsCartoon: Trivial trips
-
CartoonsCartoon: Adding fuel to the fire
-
CartoonsCartoon: Modern art is rotting
-
CartoonsCartoon: Illegal input
-
CartoonsCartoon: Temporary trends
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc's Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.