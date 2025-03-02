The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Rapping “touchdown” at Super Bowl

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMarch 2, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl illuminated many of the problems in America, especially regarding race. On Sunday, February 9, the Super Bowl occurred in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a memorable halftime show from music artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA. However, as Lamar took the stage, most could recognize that this was not just a halftime show at the Super Bowl but a metaphorical display of race and American identity. Lamar’s shocking performance showed viewers pressing issues with black artists in the music industry and highlighted beef with Drake, a popular rapper. Kendricks’ performance laid out a new standard for Super Bowl performances and showed viewers an important message.  (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.