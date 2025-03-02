Cartoon: Rapping “touchdown” at Super Bowl
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer • March 2, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Blocked out
-
CartoonsCartoon: Wrangled rangers
-
CartoonsCartoon: Stomping grounds
-
CartoonsCartoon: Fair play
-
CartoonsCartoon: Connected competition
-
CartoonsCartoon: The TikTok phone frenzy
-
CartoonsCartoon: Glitch genius
-
CartoonsCartoon: Hiding in plain sight
-
CartoonsCartoon: Progress to prejudice
-
CartoonsCartoon: Losing literacy
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.