The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Restoring blue

Jade Wu, Staff WriterNovember 16, 2025
Healing the ocean is still possible because nature is resilient. Even in waters darkened by pollution and climate stress, life can return. According to NASA’s research on ocean and climate systems, marine environments respond quickly when conditions improve. A study by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy reveals that restoring habitats helps restore biodiversity and strengthen coastal ecosystems. And UC Davis researchers find that, despite climate pressures, the ocean still has the ability to recover, albeit slowly and surely. Every action matters: reducing plastic, restoring reefs, and cutting carbon. It’s not about undoing the past, but changing how we live with the sea. When we choose stewardship over exploitation, even the darkest waters can brighten again. (Jade Wu)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Jade Wu
Jade Wu, Staff Writer
Jade Wu is a Carlmont High School student who has a variety of interests. She enjoys engineering and computer-aided design, painting and drawing, as well as doing her friends and family’s nails. Every day, she looks forward to hanging out and studying. To her, it’s all about drive, all about power, being hungry, and devouring.