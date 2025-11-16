Cartoon: Restoring blue
Jade Wu, Staff Writer • November 16, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Bank-ball
-
CartoonsCartoon: The political chessboard
-
CartoonsCartoon: Work over rest
-
CartoonsCartoon: Crowning around
-
CartoonsCartoon: Interrupted liberty
-
CartoonsCartoon: Separated citizens
-
CartoonsCartoon: The ICE abuse
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tragedy trope
-
CartoonsCartoon: Performative altruism
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ticking scars
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Jade Wu, Staff Writer
Jade Wu is a Carlmont High School student who has a variety of interests. She enjoys engineering and computer-aided design, painting and drawing, as well as doing her friends and family’s nails. Every day, she looks forward to hanging out and studying. To her, it’s all about drive, all about power, being hungry, and devouring.