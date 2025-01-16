The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Rollercoaster rules

Julia Cline, Staff WriterJanuary 16, 2025
After years of rumors of a TikTok ban from U.S. officials, the Supreme Court has decided to go through with the ban unless the app is sold to an approved buyer. Members of the Supreme Court claim the ban is to protect the safety of U.S. citizens using the app. Meanwhile, however, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that content moderation policies on Facebook and Instagram will be loosened to a community-based moderation system. Though TikTok and Meta are unsafe in different ways, they should still be held to the same standard. If user safety is the U.S. government’s issue, Meta shouldn’t be allowed to loosen their restrictions protecting their users from misinformation. (Julia Cline)
