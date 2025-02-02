The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: SAT study struggles

Amber Chow, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2025
It’s common for students to feel immense pressure when preparing for the SATThe stress of the weight that the test carries for college admissions, combined with the high expression of parents, creates anxiety. Students struggle to balance SAT prep, extracurricular activities, school work, and personal life. The anxiety the prep causes can lead to burnout, sleepless nights, and the constant cycle of self-doubt as the test day looms closer. (Amber Chow)
