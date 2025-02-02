Cartoon: SAT study struggles
Amber Chow, Staff Writer • February 2, 2025
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Trivial trips
-
CartoonsCartoon: Adding fuel to the fire
-
CartoonsCartoon: Modern art is rotting
-
CartoonsCartoon: Illegal input
-
CartoonsCartoon: Temporary trends
-
CartoonsCartoon: Trendy trash
-
CartoonsCartoon: Incarceration vs. incineration
-
CartoonsCartoon: One click away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rollercoaster rules
-
CartoonsCartoon: Money cycle
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.