Cartoon: Separated citizens

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterOctober 28, 2025
Political polarization has become an increasingly common issue in the United States in recent years. The divide between the Republican and Democratic parties has caused many to formulate opinions on others simply based on which party the individual associates with. Increased animosity toward one another leads to a significant decrease in empathy, appreciation of one another’s views, and understanding of the other side. This failure to empathize with the other side often leads to rifts forming in communities and families that include different political beliefs. It’s imperative that society moves away from hostile debate and instead focuses on understanding the roots of a person’s beliefs and seeing the world from their perspective. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.