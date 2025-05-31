The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Sleep sold separately

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMay 31, 2025
Hustle culture promotes the idea that constant work and productivity are favorable compared to a balanced lifestyle that includes time to rest. People who succumb to this idea believe that success is achieved through long hours of work and relentless effort. However, this culture often does more harm than good. According to NPR and ResearchGate, work schedules that align with hustle culture (late nights and seemingly endless work) are linked to worsening health and depression. It is important to realize that rest can be just as productive as working, and promoting a culture that tries to demonize it is dangerous. (Julia Cline)
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.