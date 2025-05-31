Cartoon: Sleep sold separately
Julia Cline, Staff Writer • May 31, 2025
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: The unused string
-
CartoonsCartoon: All eyes on me
-
CartoonsCartoon: Freedom's cost
-
CartoonsCartoon: Dropping Duo
-
CartoonsCartoon: The final stretch
-
CartoonsCartoon: Terms and conditions do apply
-
CartoonsCartoon: Caving in
-
CartoonsCartoon: No longer human
-
CartoonsCartoon: Generated guides
-
CartoonsCartoon: A complicated legacy
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.