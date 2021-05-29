Cartoon: Spreading Germs is Not a Sport

Cartoons
Cartoon: Justice for Palestine
Photojournalism
Public transportation opens up more for the summer
The physical and mental effects of phones
Blogs
Board Game Reviews: Dominion: Prosperity
Cartoon: Self-Directed Summer Reading
Features
The Bay Area Wetlands is a treasure worth protecting
Carlmont class of 2021: The stories that shaped us (The Lord of the Reads #5)
Editorials
Editorial: An ode to high school
News
Opinion: Real lives deserve real change
Opinion
Opinion: Schools should phase out AP classes for dual enrollment
Kasey Liu, Staff Writer|May 29, 2021
Cartoon: Vaccines for Teens
Cartoon: Here Comes the Summer
Cartoon: To Wear or Not to Wear
Cartoon: Halfway There
Cartoon: Continental Connections
Cartoon: Frantic Before Finals
Cartoon: The Reality of Food
Cartoon: Screening Sports
Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.
