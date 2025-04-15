The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Tariff-ic trouble

Amber Chow, Staff WriterApril 15, 2025
Days before Trump’s Liberation Day, he proposed tariffs for most countries. The tariffs had hit Japan, South Korea, and China especially hard. In the following days, however, he paused the tariffs for the majority while raising the stakes for China. In response, Japan, Korea, and China have discussed an FTA(free trade arrangement). The three countries have put aside their generational rivalries to counter the tariffs the US had set. It raises the question of the choices Trump has made.
(Amber Chow)
