Cartoon: Tariff-ic trouble
Amber Chow, Staff Writer • April 15, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Eat your fill
-
CartoonsCartoon: Geese galore
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ping prison
-
CartoonsCartoon: Can confusion
-
CartoonsCartoon: Golden eggs
-
CartoonsCartoon: Causing cultural 'mayhem'
-
CartoonsCartoon: Wrongful relocation
-
CartoonsCartoon: Profits over patient care
-
CartoonsCartoon: Subscription overload
-
CartoonsCartoon: A change in coffee
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.