Cartoon: Temporary TikTok trouble

Amber Chow, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2025
The ban on TikTok left millions of users saddened after becoming part of their daily lives. It has become more than just an app for entertainment, it was become a community and a platform that has created thousands of jobs, leaving some worried about the future. However, just 12 hours later surprisingly, the ban was lifted. Right before his inauguration, President Donald Trump issued an executive order for the ban to be delayed. The online community rejoiced. Turns out, the ban was a quick pause. We all just need a break from scrolling, even if it’s just for 12 hours!
(Amber Chow)

 

