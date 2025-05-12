The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The final stretch

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterMay 12, 2025
Despite summer being mere weeks away, it’s still not sufficient motivation for the burnout students face by the end of the school year. The idea behind breaks throughout the second semester is to allow enough recharge to get them through the year. However, most students experience the most burnout right after spring break, struggling to stay motivated to study for finals. Others, such as those who take primarily AP classes, feel an abrupt change in the class structure that they are used to. The change can impact their motivation and study habits. 
(Leher Kawadia)
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!