Cartoon: The ICE abuse

Ziya Myneni, Scot Scoop EditorOctober 26, 2025
Recently, there has been an influx of global fans, specifically those who like K-pop, reporting idols to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This epidemic of reporting started with popular K-pop idol Choi Soobin of Tomorrow by Together (TXT) being reported by a fan due to a fan war that the group was embroiled in. These types of fans can be described as toxic and create a toxic fandom. According to Verywell Mind, a toxic fandom identifies popular culture fans who exhibit behaviors and take part in actions that are negative and harmful. Toxic fandom behaviors can range from bullying to harassment of the same community that they are in. Typically, these behaviors tend to divert incoming fans from being one, and the K-pop industry is notorious for that. A study published on ResearchGate found that many fan wars occur on social media platforms as fans become invested in the idols’ personal lives. For example, if a member of a group does one thing that looks like they are copying a member from a separate group, that member might get hate that could possibly escalate into psychological warfare. Another behavior toxic fans may exhibit is racism. According to ScienceDirect, during the 19th century, racial distinctions were becoming popular and were especially targeted towards Black people on the West Coast. Korea adopted some of these ideas and, inspired by Confucian ideals of social hierarchies, adopted them, and they persisted even into the 21st century. The same ideals can be seen in the K-pop industry, as many idols have been seen partaking in racist acts, such as blackface, in which a person uses makeup to imitate and mock the appearance and stereotypes of Black people, mockery, and saying derogatory words that aim to poke fun at another race. Many K-pop fans tend to be around 18 to 24 years old, which is the age of many impressionable young adults. Due to this, once they see an idol acting a certain way, they might follow suit. However, this also means that once they act in a harmful way, many fans may come to their defense and start exhibiting the same behaviors. Since the idols won’t get backlash for their actions, each party will assume it is okay to be that way. This has lasting consequences for the fandom of that group, especially fans of those races. While KATSEYE is a global group rather than a K-pop one, many of their fans like K-pop themselves, as the company KATSEYE is under, Big Hit Music, fosters many K-pop groups. However, since it is a multiracial group, the members can be subject to racism, and in this case, Lara Raj. Some say that the tip was filed because of a fan war, with the fan being against KATSEYE in favor of another group. However, there is racism rampant within the tip, as the reporter labels Raj as an “illegal alien.” Unless this behavior is seriously mitigated and measures are taken to prevent such immature and careless acts that seriously harm these idols, not just idols, but artists will also be targeted further and reported to ICE. (Ziya Myneni)

 

