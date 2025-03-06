The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The lifetime bill of education

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMarch 6, 2025
Student debt shouldn’t be a factor or why someone doesn’t go to college, but for many, it does. Instead of choosing the best college with the best education quality for a student’s goals, they are forced to pick based on price and affordability. The stress of lifelong debt takes a toll on not just a student’s wallets but also their mental and physical health. Education should open doors, not chain students to a lifetime of financial struggle. (Amber Chow)
