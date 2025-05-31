The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: The price for living

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMay 31, 2025
The price of living has increased, but inflation is not the only cause. Monopolies over necessities such as water and medication have increased drastically due to corporate influence and business monopolies. Nestlé, in particular, has also had a reputation for doing so. Nestlé, even though it gets many of its water resources for miniscule amounts, charges prices per bottle for much more. These prices lead to a drift between what the consumer and regular customer can access, leading to many not being able to afford such high prices and not getting the resources they need. Another example of this is also shown in cancer medication and other medications, with monopolies increasing prices, changing who is accessible to these medications and resources. Even though these companies have made millions to billions of dollars of these essentials, they also refuse to help others who need these resources and help in these environments. There should be regulation and control over the selling of critical resources and what companies can sell them for, because if there are drastic price changes, there can be a limitation on what people can access and use.  (Marlena Reinshagen)
