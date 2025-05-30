The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The unused string

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMay 30, 2025
The Aokigahara Forest is known for its creepy nature and the probability of getting lost in there. It’s located at the northwestern base of Mount Fuji. It’s also known for the amount of teens that go into the forest. They tie a string to the way out so if needed they can return. More often than not, the string is unused. It will reflect how Japan’s suicide rates reflect how social pressures and a stigma around mental health cross with financial and educational stress. When there is an expectation to avoiding burdening others, individuals are left isolated when support is needed the most. (Amber Chow)
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.