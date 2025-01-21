The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Trendy trash

Amber Chow, Staff WriterJanuary 21, 2025
In today’s society, overconsumption has become a common trend. With the popular app TikTok, influencers constantly promote the latest trend. The Get Ready with Me and lifestyle videos are among the many ways influencers entice viewers into buying items. It creates a sense of craving and need for the latest trending item. Students can feel pressured to buy the newest trending item. However, once purchased, the thrill of the product fades. It’s soon discarded and neglected, placed on a shelf, stored in a box, or shoved in a drawer. The cycle of overconsumption harms the environment through the increasing amount of waste it produces. Before purchasing the latest trendy item, it’s essential to do research and to reflect on if the product is necessary in the long run. (Amber Chow)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.