Cartoon: Trendy trash
Amber Chow, Staff Writer • January 21, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Incarceration vs. incineration
-
CartoonsCartoon: One click away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rollercoaster rules
-
CartoonsCartoon: Money cycle
-
CartoonsCartoon: A father first
-
CartoonsCartoon: Moral maze
-
CartoonsCartoon: Out of reach
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sleepless futures
-
CartoonsCartoon: Taking the reigns
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sugar-coated labels
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.