Cartoons: Toxic dyes die out

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterSeptember 3, 2024
A bill in California has been passed banning the use of six chemicals found in food served by public schools. The substances are red dye No. 40, yellow dyes Nos. 5 and 6, blue dyes Nos. 1 and 2, and green dye No. 3. These colors are all found in everyday foods such as cereal, candy, ice cream, and drinks, and are believed to be linked to behavioral issues and decreased attention spans in adolescence. According to the FDA, however, these dyes are completely safe under current conditions. Despite these claims, many have noticed changes due to processed sugars and synthetic dyes, making many wonder about overlooked health concerns. While this bill has not been signed yet, California Governor Gavin Newsom has until September 30 to sign it into law.  (Skylin Lui)
