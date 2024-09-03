Cartoons: Toxic dyes die out
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer • September 3, 2024
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Baby talk
-
CartoonsCartoon: Phancy an elephant?
-
CartoonsCartoon: What a serve!
-
CartoonsCartoon: Plastic thoughts
-
CartoonsCartoon: Back in the race
-
CartoonsCartoon: Commotion in Congress
-
CartoonsCartoon: Videogame takeover
-
CartoonsCartoon: Who's in Charge?
-
CartoonsCartoon: Generating a gap
-
CartoonsCartoon: Controlling concerts
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc's Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.