Community in harmony: Celebrate The Music 2024

“ The festival itself has really migrated from being primarily a fundraiser to being what SchoolForce refers to as a friend-raiser. — Alan Sarver

The 20th annual Celebrate the Music Festival brought the Belmont community together through music, food, and activities.

The event was held on April 28 in Twin Pines Park and featured various bands and musical groups from the Belmont Redwood Shores School District (BRSSD) and Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) schools.

Initially dubbed “Save the Music,” the event was created in 2002 and has been an annual event until it took a gap in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

After Proposition 13 was passed in 1978, property taxes were capped, causing funding for public schools to decline. Insufficient funding threatened various school organizations, especially music programs.

“The threat of the loss of important programs like music brought together a group of parents, school administrators, and teachers who got together to form SchoolForce, and from that came Save the Music,” said Joan Dentler, the Senior District Representative at the California state senate.

The event’s fundraising efforts proved fruitful, as the music programs in BRSSD began to receive sufficient fundraising. The event returned in 2022 with a new title: “Celebrate the Music.”

The festival focuses on showcasing the talents of young performers through performances all over the park. Lively shows commenced across the park’s three stages, and interactive carnival-style games and promotional business booths lined walkways.

Alan Sarver, an Alumni parent of the BRSSD, has been the Celebrate the Music Festival chair for 18 years.

“It’s an opportunity to put the schools in front of the whole community in a positive light and lets all of our musicians and performers in both the elementary schools and the middle school and at Carlmont strut their stuff in front of the whole community,” Sarver said.

The event also celebrates the local businesses that support SchoolForce and the BRSSD.

“A major partner is the business community of Belmont and Redwood Shores, and SchoolForce is always trying to partner with every local business to give them a way to donate to the well-being of the public schools and, in return, get recognition in the community,” Sarver said.

Joseph Murphy is a Co-founder of Murphy Music Camps and ran a promotional booth for the camp at the Celebrate the Music Festival.

“The idea behind the camps is to get the kids going again for their music teachers for the fall. Our camps are close to when the school year begins so that we could get choir and band kids playing again before they return to school,” Murphy said.

SchoolForce aims to build awareness around the music and schools in the community and utilizes the festival to encourage community members to donate and support the organization.

SchoolForce also hosts various events for community members to get involved throughout the year.

“They have a big community auction and other gatherings and opportunities to donate and be involved all year round,” Salver said.

Celebrate the Music is beneficial not only for raising money for musical programs but also for building connections.

“It’s a great place to meet new people and see all my friends. And I love music, and it’s cool to see everybody perform what they’ve been working on this year,” said festival attendee Sam Dechaine.

The festival hosts numerous returning booths, performers, and new ones, including the Ralston Jazz Band, which performed at the festival for the first time this year.

“There are more things unrelated to music this year, which encourages more people to donate, attend, and get involved,” Dechaine said.

The event has also experienced location, timing, and activity changes throughout the years.

“We changed it from running in the fall to running in the spring. The big advantage we found there was that by moving it to the spring, all the school performing groups can showcase how their program has matured through the whole school year,” Sarver said.

The Celebrate the Music Festival is a special event for the BRSSD community, as it brings together students, parents, and volunteers to celebrate their efforts.

“It is unique because this is a volunteer activity that celebrates our local student music,” Sarver said. “And it’s cool to put on something so different and so much of a demonstration of what our community is all about.”

By Linda Reeder