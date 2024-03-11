Dysmorphia in the details

Ishibashi-to’s insight

Sage Ishibashi-to, a personal trainer and active weight lifter has noticed the increasing rate of body image issues appearing in younger athletes.

“Body dysmorphia and insecurity are pretty common, especially in the generation that’s like a year or two younger than mine,” Ishibashi-to said. “There’s been a resurgence of people wanting to get into the gym, but with a weirdly negative mentality about it. People come to the gym with the mentality of: ‘I need to prove all my haters wrong,’ or whatever rather than just having fun lifting.”

According to Ishibashi-to, this thought process would spawn a variety of dysmorphic and other body image-related issues in those entering the gym for the first time.

Learning to enjoy one’s own fitness journey is something Ishibashi-to mentioned that he believed would benefit many lifters.

Even with the rampant issues of dysmorphia, Ishibashi-to stated “In general, I’ve met some of the nicest people and the most supportive people who go out of their way to help other lifters and just people in general in the gym community.”

He credits this to many gym-goers’ shared experiences getting into fitness as a whole.

“They can all relate to the feeling of being lost as a beginner, so they’re all really welcoming just out of the goodness of their heart,” Ishibashi-to said.

Despite this companionship, a lot of misinformation has been circulating around the fitness industry as of late, according to both Man and Ishibashi-to.

“A lot of social media influencers that are really really big, that claim to be unenhanced lifters are using drugs,” Ishibashi-to said. “It’s a really weird community because I don’t really look down upon steroid use at all, and I have to stay educated on the topic because it’s part of the world that I choose to make my business in, but I feel that if people really understood how much you could achieve with patience naturally, things would be different.”

“ A lot of guys look down on themselves because they believe they won’t be able to measure up to the top guys in their field, they have to realize that even their idols feel the same way they do as there’s always room for improvement in the gym,” — Sage Ishibashi-to

He then highlighted specific instances of misrepresentations of steroid use.

“People have been making all these like, like, hyped up videos of like, oh, you know, like, ‘I’m getting such great results on tren,’ yeah, of course you are. It’s an anabolic steroid, and it works,” Ishibashi-to said.

This glorification of the use of steroids would go on to influence many young teens struggling with BDD such as Holoyda and put many others at risk.

“I’ve tried putting on weight, but I don’t gain no matter how much I eat,” Holoyda said. “In the past, I’ve even thought about going on steroids if my condition got worse.”

The popularity of anabolic and androgenic steroids (AAS) exploded in the men’s fitness industry, according to a paper published by Karger, a publication for medical and scientific journals.

The key difference between AAS and other performance-enhancing drugs is that AAS in particular emphasizes increasing muscle growth through superficially boosting testosterone.

Though AAS presents promises of providing one’s ideal musculature, it comes with its share of hefty side effects including hepatotoxicity, organ failure, nephrotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and dementia, and spawns unusually aggressive and violent behavior in its users, according to Karger.

The study also stated that the presence of AAS usage and BDD in male weightlifters were also directly correlated, according to a survey published by Karger, 46% of male weightlifters who used AAS had BDD while only 7% of drug-free male weightlifters experienced any dysmorphia.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine found that nearly 7% of all male high school students with body image problems use some form of steroid during their high school years.

“Most don’t really take into account lifting naturally which is both healthier and not much harder if you dedicate yourself to being consistent,” Ishibashi-to adds.

Ishibashi-to’s claims were far from baseless; according to Karger, male weightlifters with body dysmorphia were 39% more likely to use AAS in comparison to other male lifters.

Ishibashi-to also highlights the business aspect of the explosion of growth in the community from his perspective as a personal trainer.

“People were beginning to realize like, hey, this fitness stuff is a huge industry, and there’s a lot of money to be made here,” Ishibashi-to said. “That desire to make a quick buck off of people has kind of diluted the quality of information.”

He’s also encountered clients who’ve struggled with body insecurity during his time as a personal trainer.

“There’s this powerlifting client of mine, he’s super strong, and I’m really proud of what he’s been able to do in the powerlifting space,” Ishibashi-to said. “But every two months he always hits me with this message, where he’s like ‘Dude, I just want to lose weight so that I can finally get girls again,’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, your ability to get girls is not based on your physique.”

Over the course of his fitness journey, Ishibashi-to’s client has gained 60 pounds and experienced dramatic changes to his physique, so over time, he had associated being much more socially adept with being skinnier and leaner.

Ishibashi-to further elaborated on the significance of his client’s status as a powerlifter.

“Powerlifters can be all shapes and sizes. And they’re kind of like, ‘Hey, if I lift weight then I lift weight, and I’m happy.’ You wouldn’t even consider a lot of them to have a good physique,” Ishibashi-to said.

He said there is a contrast between the pressures powerlifters face surrounding their bodies in with bodybuilders.

“Bodybuilders, on the other hand, tend to struggle with dysmorphia, because their competitive scene is based around a subjective view of how they look,” Ishibashi-to said.