East Asian dramas rise in popularity among local viewers

Gabrielle Broadbear Productions such as “Squid Game,” “Business Proposal,” “When I Fly Towards You,” and “Hidden Love” are examples of East Asian TV dramas that have become popular in the Western market. All are available on platforms such as Netflix and Viki Rakuten, with Netflix being one of the most widely used streaming services in the United States. “I find new drama recommendations on social media and through my friends and family, and most of them are available on Netflix,” said Audrey Joe, a sophomore at Aragon High School.

From “Squid Game” to “When I Fly Towards You,” East Asian TV dramas have steadily gained local recognition while capturing the hearts of audiences and reshaping modern pop culture.

Over the years, Chinese and Korean productions have found their way into the Western entertainment market. East Asian TV dramas are renowned for their topicality and cinematography, with viewers often appreciating the distinct differences in plots and storylines compared to Western productions.

“Asian dramas are a lot more conservative than Western movies, and they include slow-burning storylines. I feel like a lot of the moments are more wholesome, and the plots are a lot more thought out and intricate,” said Audrey Joe, a sophomore at Aragon High School.

There are differences between Asian dramas and shows produced in the United States, with some of these differences making them more appealing to audiences. For example, Asian dramas are typically shorter than Western shows. Instead of multiple seasons, Asian dramas normally include lengthy episodes, but usually only have one season.

In addition to wholesome storylines, watching Asian dramas can also help viewers learn more about the country’s culture.

According to CEO North America, Chinese dramas can offer a glimpse into Chinese culture, architecture, customs, and traditions. There are also different series based on either modern or ancient times. Ancient dramas can help viewers learn more about China’s cultural practices, ancient dynasties, and traditional architecture, as well as the country’s rich history of clothing and fashion.

“If you watch dramas consistently and a wide variety, it can help you gain a better understanding of the culture shown in the series. People may start to wonder why something is happening in the show they are watching and want to find out more about the culture,” said Mindy Chiang, a Chinese teacher at Carlmont.

Another critical factor is the evolution of accessibility over the years. The first Asian dramas were added to Netflix in 2015 and have evolved into hundreds of various Asian productions available as of 2025.

According to the Korean Culture Centre UK, the Asian entertainment industries expanded their fan base abroad in 2020 by leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic, helping dramas spread worldwide by offering their productions on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Viki.

Additionally, an article by Polygon states that viewership numbers for series produced in South Korea increased by 200% in the United States when the popular series “Squid Game” was introduced to Netflix in 2021.

“Netflix has so many Asian shows, and I think people are more willing to watch them since Netflix has so many users and it is so popular here,” said Alicia Ouyang, a Carlmont sophomore.

Although Asian TV dramas have gained popularity in the West only recently, they have been around for many years. Each series tells a distinct story, revealing more about various aspects of Asian culture through its storyline and plot.

As East Asian dramas continue to gain popularity worldwide, they’re changing how people around the world experience stories among different cultures. With well-structured plots and heartfelt storytelling, they are continuing to make an impact on the modern entertainment market.

“What I like most about Asian dramas is that they are very happy and fun to watch. They are very different from American TV shows, and you get a unique experience from watching them,” Ouyang said.